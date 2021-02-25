Raising awareness of lupus nephritis, a kidney disease disproportionally affecting African Americans (FCL Feb. 25, 2021)

Black History Month presents an important time to highlight areas of health disparity, or health conditions that disproportionally affect Black Americans. Lupus nephritis (LN), one of the most serious complications of lupus, occurs when Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) causes your immune system to attack your kidneys LN is a debilitating kidney disease that disproportionally affects the Black community, partially due to Black individuals being at a much higher risk of developing severe manifestations following SLE diagnosis.1 With Black History Month occurring in February and National Kidney Month in March, this is an important time share the impact of this condition.