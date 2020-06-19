How to Prevent and Treat Breakouts All Year Long (FCL June 19)

June is Acne Awareness Month – a problem that affects up to 50 million Americans each year according to the AAD.
With the added stress and the realities of our new normal, even more people are expected to experience stress related acne problems.
One of those common problems is “Maskne” or acne mechanica…a physical type of breakout that results from excessive heat, friction, rubbing and more. Wearing face masks, plus the added heat and sweat, make our chin, mouth and nose area more susceptible to irritation and bacteria build up.