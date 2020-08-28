What Teachers Need to Know to Keep Themselves and Their Students Safe? (FCL Aug. 28)

The back-to-school season is here and things are…different. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools around the country are making adjustments to keep everyone safe. When and how schools will open will vary by district, but it’s clear that teachers will play an influential role in communicating the importance behind new health and safety measures, promoting them, and enforcing them on a daily basis.
Besides the basics like wearing a mask, hand hygiene, and social distancing, how can teachers make sure they are keeping their classrooms safe?
The International WELL Building g Institute (IWBI) has developed a COVID-19 Teacher Training (free of charge) to help teachers and school districts around the country. The training was designed to help teachers be both educators and role models in our COVID-19 world.