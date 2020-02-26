When you see Anna Rushing walking around the room at Rack City Crossfit, you see a perfect picture of fitness and good health.

"I think they thought that I was confident and I had my life together," Anna said.

Behind closed doors, she says that was a different story.

"It's basically the exact opposite," Anna said. "What was really going on in my personal life was the exact opposite of what I was trying to breathe into other people."

To understand Anna's story and how she became the owner of Rack City Crossfit in St. Augustine, we need to go back to when her love for fitness started.

"I had my daughter and I gained a bunch of weight," Anna said. "I was also going through a divorce at the time and was kind of looking for a job that would allow me to spend time with my daughter and have freedom."

She was hooked on the high she got from working out and seeing results, so she got into the world of fitness and was even training people out of her car.

"I just had this dream of having my own gym," said Anna.

It was a dream that became a reality after she met her now ex-boyfriend. They both were in the fitness industry so when they opened up their own gym together, it seemed perfect.

"It started to grow and blossom and pretty soon into it I knew that we were going to get to a point where we needed to expand," Anna said. "On the outside we were this power couple, this fitness couple."

"I felt hypocritical because I knew behind closed doors I wasn't even standing up for myself," said Anna.

She says there were red flags that she ignored, made excuses for, and accepted apologies for when he became abusive.

"Every time where there was an incident where he was verbally or physically abusive it escalated," said Anna. "It was worse every single time."

Anna started going through the crossfit certification process, but after the first day she says she came home and her ex-boyfriend was in "one of those moods".

"He choked me, he suffocated me, he locked me in," Anna said. "There was a lot of verbal abuse. He spit on me, took my phone."

Anna was at a new low. She could feel all that she had worked for slipping out of her hands. She still had to complete certification but didn't know if she was mentally or physically up to it. Thanks to a close friend's encouragement, she went and she passed kick-starting a fresh chapter, igniting a new fire.

"I'm not going to stop," Anna said. "I'm going to keep going. This is my dream and I'm not going to let go of it."

So now, when you see Anna Rushing, the confidence and resilience on the inside truly matches the outside.

"I think that they see it almost as a comeback," Anna said.

She has one thing she wants her young daughter and other women out there to know.

"Fear is a normal thing," Anna said. "You're going to have times in life when you know you're going to be scared but you can break through those fears and create the life that you want."

Anna says she was so thankful for her support system and that includes all the local resources she was able to use. If you, or someone you now, is experiencing domestic violence, get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.