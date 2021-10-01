PURSUE YOUR PASSION: Reggie Northrup II (FCL Jan. 8th)

Most people wouldn't choose to make a career change from a sport wearing protective gear, to fighting in a cage with other professional athletes... well, lets just say most people are not Reggie Northrup II.

Check out his story of perseverance as he discusses his path to the ring, his viewpoints on ambition/his drive for perfection, and breaks down his 1:08 second KO in his FIRST MMA exhibition match. The Jacksonville native, First Coast High school, and FSU alum is surely on his way!