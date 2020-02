It's one of the most memorable moments for a high school student: going to prom! Once you've got your date, most girls start thinking of what they're going to wear! Unfortunately, many local ladies can't afford all of the things that make them feel beautiful that night. LaToya Dixson is the Director of the Jacksonville Chapter of Show Me Shoes Foundation and she stopped by the FCL studio to tell us how we can get involved.

Register: www.showmeshoes.org/jacksonville