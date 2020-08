It’s SUPER stressful to have a preemie baby to begin with; COVID-19 exposure concerns to baby and parents going back-and-forth between the hospital and their homes (potentially exposing other children at home) – are at an all-time high.

Dr. Melinda Elliot is the Chief Medical Officer for Prolacta and she is sharing ways that parents with preemies in the NICU can get their little ones home faster (especially important during this COVID-19 crisis).