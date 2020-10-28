Prepare your budget for a unique holiday shopping season (FCL October 28, 2020)

Millennial money expert Tonya Rapley helps shoppers prepare a budget.

How the Holiday Season Looks Different

-7 in 10 people are more likely to make a purchase when an item is on sale now, rather than waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday

-73% of people who cancelled holiday travel, plan to take the money they would have spent to purchase more gifts for loved ones

-8 in 10 respondents are hoping to have everything paid off before Christmas

Tips for Avoiding Debt While Shopping

-Leverage New Payment Tools: New, flexible, and transparent payment offerings without hidden or late fees allow you to pay over time for holiday gifts, so you can stick to your monthly budget and not get hit by hidden fees.

-Be Intentional: Make a list and stick to it, avoiding guilt giving by gifting out of obligation to people such as co-workers or distant family members if possible.