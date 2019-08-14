When it comes to hurricane season, getting prepared and staying ready can be overwhelming. Let's face it, there's a lot to think of and a lot to do to make sure you, your family, your property and your belongings are safe and unharmed.

Jay and Rick Mariano with Rhino Shield say they can take some of that stress away when it comes to protecting your home. With their product, they say they can ensure waterproofing, which means you won't be dealing with the typical damage you'd see after a hurricane hits.

Website: www.rhinoshieldjax.com

Phone number: (904) 519-5055