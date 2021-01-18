‘Perfectly Impossible’ gives readers an inside look into working for rich philanthropists (FCL Jan. 18, 2021)

In her debut novel Perfectly Impossible, Topp draws from her experience to craft a story that ventures behind the fanciful facade of Park Avenue and into the life of one lovable type A assistant. It's easy to vilify the wealthy, but this novel humanizes them. Based on decades of real life experience, Perfectly Impossible casts a satirical, observational eye into the inner sanctum of today's gilded age.
Perfectly Impossible was listed as a "best new book" in the New York Post, and was selected to be an Amazon "First Reads" literary pick, garnering the novel more than 4,300 ratings in its first month of publication.
Website: LizTopp.com