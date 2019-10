Trick-or-treating should be a fun experience for kids but too often, that spooky night out can take an unexpected turn.

Dr. Dawn Sollee is the Director of Florida's Poison Control Centers in Jacksonville, and she stopped by the FCL studio to tell parents things they should be looking out for to make sure everyone is safe.

Website: www.floridapoisoncontrol.org

Phone number: 1-800-222-1222