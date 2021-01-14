Planet Fitness: New year, new healthy and fit you (FCL Jan. 12, 2021)

It’s 2021, and with that comes a newfound sense of optimism and hope for what we all want to achieve in the months to come. As we start to put those New Year’s resolutions into action, it’s more important than ever to focus on your physical and mental well being, and part of that is making time for the gym. With a fresh, New Year officially underway, Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage is here to share how we can create our own success.