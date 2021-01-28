St. Johns County Nonprofit helps seniors (FCL Jan. 28, 2021)

The global pandemic has increased the needs of so many, including the senior population. Many of our older generation don’t have the means to get to places that can help. Many are left feeling isolated and hungry. Pie in the Sky in St. Johns County saw a need and jumped into action. Approximately $300 will feed a senior for an entre year. With more donations and additional volunteers, the organization can help more seniors in need. For more information: PieintheSkyStJohns.org