Catch 'Hero Elementary' on PBS (FCL June 2)

Into this new normal comes Hero Elementary--a breakthrough educational series from PBS KIDS, designed to empower kids to make a difference

With many of the nation's schools closed for nearly a third of this past school year, current and future early elementary students may face the prospect of what some education experts are calling the "COVID-19 slide."

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closed schools, and now potentially summer programs, in markets across the nation, education systems are scrambling to meet the needs of schools, families, and students during these unprecedented times.