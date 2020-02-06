Catch 'Hero Elementary' on PBS (FCL June 2)

With many of the nation's schools closed for nearly a third of this past school year, current and future early elementary students may face the prospect of what some education experts are calling the "COVID-19 slide."
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closed schools, and now potentially summer programs, in markets across the nation, education systems are scrambling to meet the needs of schools, families, and students during these unprecedented times.
Into this new normal comes Hero Elementary--a breakthrough educational series from PBS KIDS, designed to empower kids to make a difference in their own backyards and beyond by actively doing science.