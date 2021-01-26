Paws Of War (FCL Jan 26th.)

Paws of War provides service dogs & training to veterans and first responders who:
Have served in any branch of the uniformed services in any era;
Have received an honorable or a general (under honorable conditions) discharge;
Have a service connected disabling medical condition
Have been released from all service and reserve obligations;
Since 2014, 988 volunteers had worked over 68,000 hours
Have met all Paws of War requirements for application into the program, applied, and been accepted into the program;
Have successfully completed all required Paws of War training and certification requirements.
There is no cost to a Veteran for the dogs we rescue, train, and place.