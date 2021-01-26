Paws Of War (FCL Jan 26th.)

x
Paws Of Wars mission is to train and place shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to U.S. military Veterans that suffer from the emotional effects of war.

Paws of War provides service dogs & training to veterans and first responders who:

  • Have served in any branch of the uniformed services in any era;

  • Have received an honorable or a general (under honorable conditions) discharge;

  • Have a service connected disabling medical condition 

  • Have been released from all service and reserve obligations;

  • Since 2014, 988 volunteers had worked over 68,000 hours

  • Have met all Paws of War requirements for application into the program, applied, and been accepted into the program;

  • Have successfully completed all required Paws of War training and certification requirements.

There is no cost to a Veteran for the dogs we rescue, train, and place.