PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" is coming to Jacksonville for four PAWesome performances at the Times Union Center on August 3rd and 4th.

This interactive show is a great introduction to live theatre for young audience members! Based off the hit TV series for kids, PAW Patril Live! brings Ryder and his rescue pups to life on stage through upbeat music, creative costuming and an original storyline.

Kids and their families can meet Ryder and two of his pups after the show by becoming a V.I.P. or a Very Important Pup. VIP tickets are still available online.

Website: www.PAWPatrolLive.com