With advancements in technology and competing messages about wellness quick fixes, Americans should be fitter than ever.

Unfortunately, a recent study shows that nearly half of adults in the U.S. are projected to be obese by 2030. So, how do we navigate the overwhelming amount of health information and determine the best individualized approach to lose weight and improve our health?

Renowned physician Dr. Pamela Peeke at the Jenny Craig Kitchen in Carlsbad, California talks about the current state of weight loss in the U.S., how your DNA can impact how you lose weight, and what you should know before considering trendy diets.