At 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL.

The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field.

Mughelli is a former network TV Sports analyst, so he still finds plenty of time to watch the Big Game while partying with friends.

Ovie shares his can’t miss Big Game Day party tips.