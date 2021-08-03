Organic hard seltzer is showing no signs of fizzling (FCL March 8, 2021)

It seems like you can't go to a grocery store, liquor store or socially distanced backyard barbecue without seeing a can of hard seltzer. The popularity of hard seltzer is exploding. It is the fastest-growing category in the alcoholic beverages industry with expected sales of $2.7 billion this year. Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA, discusses the beverage and talks new flavors.
