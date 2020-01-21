We're a few weeks into the new year and if you're slacking on those resolutions to get fit, Orangetheory Fitness is the place for you! With several locations around Jacksonville and other areas on the First Coast, learning more about the intense workouts is easy! In each class, you're taken through five different heart rate stages, which you can see on a monitor.

On Monday, members kicked off the 8-week Transformation Challenge! Alex Livingston is taking on the challenge so make sure you keep up with her over these next 8 weeks because she'll have plenty of tips from coaches!

Orangetheory prides itself on creating great relationship with each member and forming a community of support through whatever personal challenges you may have. While you can't sign up for the Transformation Challenge now, you can always join Orangetheory!

Website: www.orangetheoryfitness.com

Phone number: (904) 238-5272