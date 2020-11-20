Ways to Boost Your Immune System (FCL Nov. 20)

As we head into peak cold and flu season it’s more important than ever to eat right and do what you can to boost your immune system. Research shows whenever possible it is best to consume immune supporting nutrients like vitamin C from fresh, natural sources rather than supplements, because complex whole foods provide greater, more potent overall nutritional value and variety. California Navel Oranges, for example, widely available now in most grocery stores, provide a natural source of vitamins and nutrients that help support a healthy diet and immune system.