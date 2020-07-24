When Two Epidemics Converge: The Escalation of Opioid Use Disorder During COVID-19 (FCL July 24)

It’s more important than ever for those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder to speak with a healthcare professional.

As people across the globe are navigating life during the COVID-19 crisis, those with substance use disorders – including Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) – are particularly vulnerable. An estimated 2 million people aged 12 or older have an opioid use disorder.

Disruptions driven by the pandemic, including unemployment, depression and poverty, are also common triggers of opioid use and relapse - fueling a dual crisis.

Social isolation is a risk factor for relapse, which can make staying on a recovery track more difficult during the pandemic.

Although it is vital to maintain a physical distance from others in order to halt the spread of COVID-19, it is also particularly important to maintain social bonds during this time of increased stress.

Social isolation is preventing people from accessing mental and emotional support from support groups, which are critical for those managing their recovery.