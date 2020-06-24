Summer Beauty Secrets to Protect Your Skin (FCL June 24)

Summer is here and that means it’s time to refresh your beauty routines to adjust to warmer weather, increased humidity and more sun exposure. Whether you’re spending the day lounging in your backyard or biking through the park, it’s important to keep your skin protected.
E! News host, Lilliana Vazquez, will share her top summer skincare tips that’ll keep your skin feeling and looking its best all summer long. From tried-and-true beauty products to fashionable accessories, like wide-brim hats and oversized sunglasses, she’ll make sure you’re ready to face the summer sun head on while protecting and nourishing your skin.