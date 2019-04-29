Get a boost in building your small business, without impacting your bottom line! There's a wonderful resource available right here in Jacksonville, that many people don't know about.

Three guests, Marketing Director at UNF's Small Business Center Marice Hague, Business Consultant Blake Stockton and small business owner Brandon Stallings, stopped by the FCL studio to discuss National Small Business week. They also discussed challenges small business owners face and the resources available to help.

Website: www.sbdc.unf.edu