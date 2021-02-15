With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never before seen death defying feats, Nik Wallenda has written his name in history as truly the “King of the High Wire”. His stunt is to celebrate the new LEGOLAND Pirate Island first ever pirate invasion. For more information on the walk or what’s new to the theme park, visit: LEGOLAND.com/Florida
The “King of the High Wire” brings LEGO to new heights (FCL Feb. 15, 2021)
Nik Wallenda walks 60 feet in the air from inside the theme park to the new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel.