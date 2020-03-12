Learn About the Chunky Million Meals Challenge (FCL Dec. 2)

The gaming community is coming together and “gaming for good” to help feed our nation’s kids. Registrations begins, Dec. 1 – Giving Tuesday –, with the tournament kicking off on Dec. 19. The Million Meals Challenge is free to enter, with an open invitation powered by CSL Esports, featuring a game-winning partnership with the NFL. Throughout the tournament’s top eight brackets, NFL players and Madden NFL pros will serve as team captains to coach and mentor the final eight competitors as they face off for prizes and experiences. While NFL players (including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley) will provide their on-field football knowledge, the Madden NFL pros will be the real experts on offering gaming insights, as they “play the game” for a living. Depending on performance, this may be a make-or-break opportunity for the amateur players to launch their Madden NFL careers in front of pros from on and off the field.