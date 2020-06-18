Helping Local Businesses Get Back to Business (FCL June 18)

Check out NextDoor to learn more about how you can support local businesses

From curbside pickup in Detroit and Kansas City, to cocktails-to-go in Denver and NYC, neighborhood small businesses have had to get creative to navigate these last 2 months of sheltering in place.

And in the face of possibly losing their favorite local restaurants and mom and pop shops, communities have rallied together to support their favorite businesses with gift card purchases, Takeout Tuesdays and GoFundMe pages.