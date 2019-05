Get ready Jacksonville! They’re back and they’re better than ever!

The awe-inspiring stories of prehistoric Earth are unfolding at MOSH this summer with the arrival of Dinosaurs Unearthed, an immersive exhibition that showcases more than a dozen roaring, breathing animatronic dinosaurs alongside a collection of fossils from across the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods.

Visitors will surely unleash their inner paleontologists exploring this exhibit!