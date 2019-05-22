Dr. Barry Singer, Director of The MS Center for Innovations in Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center to discuss MS, the symptoms, how it affects those living with the disease and the importance of brain preservation.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a progressive disease that can cause lesions in the central nervous system, including the spinal cord and brain, disrupting the flow of information from the brain to the body.

While most people have heard of the disease, many aren’t aware of its causes, symptoms, and what it’s like to live with MS.

To combat this lack of knowledge, Celgene has launched MS MindShift: A New View of MS, which takes a new perspective on MS.

The campaign aims to educate about the critical role the brain plays in the disease and what people living with MS can do to keep their brain as healthy as possible, for as long as possible.