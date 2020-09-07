How to understand money and use it as a tool to grow business (FCL July 9)

According to money expert Nev Harris, money talk doesn’t need to be scary, boring or something you do behind closed doors with an accountant who appears to be speaking another language.
Nev helps freelancers make sense of their financial statements, get over the fear of having a good, hard look at the financial health of their business, and empower them with the knowledge to have better conversations with their accountants and bookkeepers.
Nev helps individuals have less stress, more freedom, and higher profits.