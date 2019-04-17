The Price family journeyed through three hospitals and Whit endured more than 20 procedures. Even with dozens of medications prescribed to minimize his pain, Whit maintained a constant five on the pain scale, with frequent spikes between eight and ten.

Somedays he was barely able to get out of bed, let alone go to school. Activities he once looked forward to, like baseball, football or just being a regular kid, were put on hold as the Nemours doctors did everything they could to treat him and get to the root of his illness.

His Nemours care team could tell the pain was ravaging Whit’s social life and affecting his emotional health.

They knew that in order for Whit to get back to full health, they would also need to provide for his mind and spirit .

Enter Dr. Amanda Lochrie who provided psychology services for Whit and his family. The Price family credits these services for helping Whit survive this unimaginable journey — and to come out stronger on the other side.

This past year, the doctors at Nemours reached a medical breakthrough with Whit’s physical condition. He’s now been pain-free for more than seven months. Whit’s relief has inspired him to help others going through psychological struggles due to chronic illness — especially when their insurance does not cover that type of treatment. According to Whit’s mom, Stephanie, “Every family should be able to access the resources — all the resources — they need to survive an illness.”

To learn more information about how Nemours helps children and families:

Nemours.org/OurPromise

Phone:

(904) 697-3600