As we all know, it's National Volunteer Week! If you're looking for ways to get involved with your community, Alex has you covered! She's been highlighting organizations you can volunteer with all week. Wednesday's stop was with HabiJax, or Habitat for Humanity Jacksonville!

Whether you want to help build a home for a deserving family, or help sort through building materials at the HabiJax ReStores, there's always a way you can lend a hand.

Website: www.habijax.org/volunteer

Phone number: (904) 798-4529