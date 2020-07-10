Learn How and Why You Receive Surprise Medical Bills (FCL Oct. 7)

Surprise medical bills were a growing concern for Americans before the coronavirus outbreak, but the current health crisis has only increased worries. As the pandemic continues, patients with chronic and serious health conditions are often forced to shift doctors and facilities, which can result in a charge that an individual expected would be covered by insurance.
Even when patients do their research to confirm that a hospital or provider is covered by their insurance, they are often hit with an unexpected bill – leading some to avoid seeking testing or treatment altogether.