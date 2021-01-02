New music remix competition to inspire students to pursue computer science (FCL Feb. 1, 2021)

What do you get when you take Pharrell Williams; add in a world-class research institution like Georgia Tech and Amazon? You get “Your Voice is Power” a new initiative to encourage middle and high school students to share their voices on equity while learning to code new music remixes. The program is designed to not only ensure more students from underserved and underrepresented communities learn and grow in the computer science field, it is also designed to kick-start meaningful conversations among students and their teachers about the importance of racial justice, and how music, computer science, and entrepreneurship can help build a more equitable future.