MOSH After Dark returns with "Mechanics of Music" event (FCL September 22nd 2020)

If you're wanting things to get back to what our "normal" used to be, you're not alone! A lot of people are just itching to do anything that reminds them of life pre-COVID 19. Businesses are slowly but surely starting to open back up with precautions, and events like MOSH After Dark are being scheduled. It's the first event that's being held after the MOSH reopened. Curtis spoke with Artist and DJ Jeremy Nix to get more information about the Mechanics of Music on September 24th.