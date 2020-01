It's a hope that many of us are still pushing for today - the hope and dream of equality and peace. We're celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Shirley Mikel-Meeks is the Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in Jacksonville. She stopped by the FCL studio to tell us about the organization and how people can get involved and keep Dr King's legacy going.

Website: www.mlkfdnorg.com