Mixed Fillings Pie Shop celebrates community members doing good deeds (FCL September 15th 2020)

We've all the heard the saying "It's what's on the inside that counts", right? That's the motto at Mixed Fillings Pie Shop where Owner Natasha Burton is celebrating community members for the entire month of September. Here's how it works: Every Tuesday there is a theme that promotes making the community a better place to live and starting some tough conversations. Natasha started this initiative after receiving some racial backlash. Instead of being upset with the few that had negative things to say about her business and her brand, she decided to find a way to show the community that there are really great people. All you have to do is head over to the Mixed Fillings Instagram and look for the post on Tuesday with the theme. If you have someone in mind to nominate, you tag them in the post and explain how they achieved that particular theme. Natasha says a winner is picked at random on Friday and they have their choice of any pie on the menu!