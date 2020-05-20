Learn More About Global Accessibility Awareness Day (FCL May 19)

See how Facebook works towards digital inclusion for people with disabilities

With shelter in place orders still going strong in most of the country, usage of social media has increased. But for those with disabilities, understanding some of those social media posts can be hard.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) promotes digital accessibility and inclusion for people with all disabilities. Globally, over a billion people live with some form of disability. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide have vision impairment or blindness and an estimated 466 million people worldwide – 5% of the population – have disabling hearing loss.