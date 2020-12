How to ease Migraines and decrease stress brought on by Holiday plans

The holidays alone are a stressful time, however this year with the pandemic and social distancing, stress levels for many people are at an all-time high. For people living with migraine, stress can be a major contributor to triggering attacks.

For some, migraine is a years-long disease, resulting in people having to discontinue or cycle through numerous treatment options while trying, and often failing, to find relief.