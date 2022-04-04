Jacksonville Business Connections and Dare 2 Hire Different invite you to the Jacksonville Spring Fest at 300 E. Bay Street Jacksonville, FL- Ford Field. Find hidden eggs throughout the event and even meet the Easter Bunny! There will also be vendors, a bounce house, face painting, balloon art, food, and music! Click here for more information on the event and click here to register as a vendor.
Meet the Easter Bunny at the Jacksonville Spring Fest! (FCL Apr. 4, 2022)
This event is put on by Dare 2 Hire Different and Jacksonville Business Connections.