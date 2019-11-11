Burgers are a classic go-to meal. Whether you're a meat eater or not you'll love this week's recipe.

Cholewinski Burgers! They are quick and easy to make.

2 C dry lentil

1/2C caramelized onions

1/2C caramelized mushrooms

2ea roasted seeded jalapeno

3 ea fresh garlic

1/3C fresh ginger

1 piece of celery

1/2 C chopped parsley

1/4C chopped basil

1/3C coconut oil

S&P to taste



Soak lentils over night.

Drain and reserve liquid

Add all ingredients to a food processor, puree smooth.

You may half way through pull some lentil out to give more texture.

Use reserve liquid to add to the paste to thin out if it gets to thick while puree.

S&P to taste

Let rest for 1 hour.

Scoop and sauteed til golden brown on each side.

Finish in 350 degree oven for 5-8 minutes.

Serve



