If you love Italian food whether you're a meat lover or not, give this meatless Monday recipe a try!

It's a vegan and gluten free lasagna that still delivers zesty flavor and delicious filling meal.

Ingredients:

3 medium zucchini (sliced long ways w/mandoline)

1 large jar of pasta sauce of choice.

3 large Carrots (peeled and sliced)

2 Fresh Broccoli stalks (just the flowers)

1 Handful Fresh Spinach

3 cups Almond Ricotta

For the Almond Ricotta:

2 cups slivered blanched almonds*

2-3 tsp nutritional yeast (plus more to taste)

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 - 3/4 tsp sea salt

1 dash garlic powder

3/4 - 1 cup water

2-3 Tbsp fresh basil, oregano, or parsley (optional)

The overall prep is easy:

Slice the Zucchini noodles

Dry Zucchini noodles

Heat and dress up your sauce

Make Almond ricotta

Build Lasagna

Bake Lasagna 375 for 45 mins covered then 15 mins uncovered

EAT