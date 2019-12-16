If you love Italian food whether you're a meat lover or not, give this meatless Monday recipe a try!
It's a vegan and gluten free lasagna that still delivers zesty flavor and delicious filling meal.
Ingredients:
3 medium zucchini (sliced long ways w/mandoline)
1 large jar of pasta sauce of choice.
3 large Carrots (peeled and sliced)
2 Fresh Broccoli stalks (just the flowers)
1 Handful Fresh Spinach
3 cups Almond Ricotta
For the Almond Ricotta:
2 cups slivered blanched almonds*
2-3 tsp nutritional yeast (plus more to taste)
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1/2 - 3/4 tsp sea salt
1 dash garlic powder
3/4 - 1 cup water
2-3 Tbsp fresh basil, oregano, or parsley (optional)
The overall prep is easy:
Slice the Zucchini noodles
Dry Zucchini noodles
Heat and dress up your sauce
Make Almond ricotta
Build Lasagna
Bake Lasagna 375 for 45 mins covered then 15 mins uncovered
EAT