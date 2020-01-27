The big game will be here in just a few days! If you're planning to host a watch party you can accommodate all your guests dietary needs and still serve game day favorites with this week's meatless Monday recipe!

Ingredients

4 large carrots

1/2 cup tamari or soy sauce (125 ml)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar (125 ml)

1/2 cup water (125 ml)

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

Any type of vinegar or sweetener is okay.

Add your favorite spices and herbs to the marinade.

Nutritional info is not accurate, as we discard most of the marinade. It doesn't include the toppings, though.

The amount of sodium is not that high as we discard most of the tamari or soy sauce.