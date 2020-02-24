If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe to try for Meatless Monday, you'll love this dish!
This Sweet Potato Taquitos recipe is not only packed with flavor but with protein as well!
Ingredients:
1 medium avocado
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon lime juice
1/4 teaspoon cumin, ground
1/8 teaspoon salt
and simply mix those together in a bowl.
Ingredients
3 cup sweet potato
1 none cooking spray
1/2 medium onion, red
1/2 cup cilantro
15 ounce black beans, canned
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon cumin, ground
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
8 medium tortilla, whole wheat
Instructions:
Cook and peel sweet potatoes using your preferred method.
Preheat oven to 425* F. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
Finely dice half an onion and roughly chop 1/2 cup of cilantro leaves. Rinse and drain a can of black beans.
Combine sweet potato, beans, cilantro, onion, and spices in a bowl. Mash together well.
Fill 6-inch tortillas with about 1/3 cup of sweet potato filling. Roll and place seam-side down on baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve warm.