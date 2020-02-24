If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe to try for Meatless Monday, you'll love this dish!

This Sweet Potato Taquitos recipe is not only packed with flavor but with protein as well!

Ingredients:

1 medium avocado

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon cumin, ground

1/8 teaspoon salt

and simply mix those together in a bowl.

Ingredients

3 cup sweet potato

1 none cooking spray

1/2 medium onion, red

1/2 cup cilantro

15 ounce black beans, canned

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin, ground

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 medium tortilla, whole wheat

Instructions:

Cook and peel sweet potatoes using your preferred method.

Preheat oven to 425* F. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

Finely dice half an onion and roughly chop 1/2 cup of cilantro leaves. Rinse and drain a can of black beans.

Combine sweet potato, beans, cilantro, onion, and spices in a bowl. Mash together well.

Fill 6-inch tortillas with about 1/3 cup of sweet potato filling. Roll and place seam-side down on baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve warm.