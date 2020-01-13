No matter what your new year resolution dietary restrictions are this Meatless Monday recipe will fit it!

Beyond Korean Lettuce Wraps:

1 cup long grain white rice

1/4 cup LOW SODIUM gluten-free Tamari or soy sauce (dish will not be GF if using traditional soy sauce)

2 Tablespoons coconut sugar or white sugar or honey

1/2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (or more or less)

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1lb Beyond Meat Ground Beeph

2 green onions, chopped - white and light green parts, and dark parts divided

white pepper

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

1 head butter or Boston Bibb lettuce, leaves separated

Directions

Add rice and 1-1/2 cups water to a small saucepan then bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low then cover and simmer for 10 minutes (water should just barely be at a simmer.) Remove pan from heat then let sit for 5 minutes before removing the lid and fluffing with a fork. Set aside.

Meanwhile, whisk together gluten-free Tamari or soy sauce, coconut sugar, chili garlic sauce, ground ginger, and sesame seeds in a small dish then set aside.

Heat sesame oil in a 12" skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and white and light green onion parts, season with white pepper and cook through...then add garlic for about 30 seconds then add the sauce for a minute and done.