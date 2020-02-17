Meatless Monday doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of your favorite dishes!

Try this Quinoa Taco Meat recipe and you won't have to wait until Tuesday to enjoy some delicious tacos!

Ingredients

QUINOA

1 cup tri-color, white, or red quinoa

1 cup vegetable broth*

3/4 cup water

SEASONINGS

1/2 cup salsa (slightly chunky is best – I love Trader Joe's brand)

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp each sea salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp olive or avocado oil

The prep is super easy as well!

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 C).

Add cooked quinoa to a large mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients (salsa, nutritional yeast, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and oil). Toss to combine. Then spread on a lightly greased (or parchment-lined) baking sheet.

Bake for 20-35 minutes, stirring/tossing once at the halfway point to ensure even baking. The quinoa is done when it's fragrant and golden brown. Be careful not to burn!