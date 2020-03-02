February is officially here and just in time for Valentine's Day this is a dish you'll love!

Stir in the cabbage, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and salt.

Add vegetable broth, cover and allow to cook for 10 minutes or until cabbage is tender.

Stir in coconut bacon and serve.

1 medium cabbage, chopped

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/4 cup vegan coconut bacon, (see recipe)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and thyme and saute until onion is soft