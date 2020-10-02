Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can make your special someone feel extra special with this week's Meatless Monday recipe!

Fudgy Sweet Potato Brownies!

Ingredients:

1 cup sweet potato purée

2/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup almond butter or peanut butter

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 ½ Tbsp avocado oil (or sub melted vegan butter, melted coconut oil, or olive oil)

1/2 cup cocoa powder or cacao powder (the higher quality the better // such as this one)

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking powder

2/3 cup oat flour (all purpose flour works too)

Toppings

1/2 cup chopped raw walnuts (or sub pecans)

1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions:

Now preparing these starts with baking the sweet potatoes and making them into a puree

Then once thats done however you choose, skinned and baked, steamed or even boiled you get started

Combine all the wet ingredients, sweet potato, almond butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup and avocado oil and mix together

Then add the dry ingredients while stirring continuously, cacao powder, baking powder, salt and flour

Once its combined put down some parchment paper in a dish and spread out evenly.

Top with chopped walnuts and semi sweet chocolate chips

Bake at 350 for 28-32 mins