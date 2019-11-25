It's Thanksgiving week and if you have a plant based eater in the family, try adding this week's Meatless Monday dish to your holiday dinner.
Creamy Mac & Cheese by 86eats.com
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup cashews (plus water for heating)
2 cups water
1/3 cup sauerkraut, cabbage not juice
2 teaspoons light miso paste
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup tapioca or corn starch
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric
1-2 teaspoons smoked paprika
optional 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, if you want a smokier mac
16 oz package macaroni noodle, use the fatter ones with ridges hold the cheese
1 tablespoon vegan butter
splash of plant milk, optional