It's Thanksgiving week and if you have a plant based eater in the family, try adding this week's Meatless Monday dish to your holiday dinner.

Creamy Mac & Cheese by 86eats.com

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cashews (plus water for heating)

2 cups water

1/3 cup sauerkraut, cabbage not juice

2 teaspoons light miso paste

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup tapioca or corn starch

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric

1-2 teaspoons smoked paprika

optional 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, if you want a smokier mac

16 oz package macaroni noodle, use the fatter ones with ridges hold the cheese

1 tablespoon vegan butter

splash of plant milk, optional