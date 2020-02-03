Meatless Monday is a great time to try a new spin on a classic dish.

Even meat lovers will enjoy the Blistered Cherry Tomato Spaghetti recipe

Ingredients:

8 oz dried spaghetti (or 12 oz fresh pasta)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 basket of cherry tomatoes

3 cups broccoli (or broccolini) florets

1/4 teaspoons fine grain sea salt, plus more to taste

1/3 cup chopped mint leaves

1/2 cup toasted cashews, chopped

For serving:

Parmesan cheese

Red Pepper Flakes

Lots of lemon zest

Instructions:

Cook the spaghetti al dente because it will get heated up again when it combines with the sauce at the end.

In the meantime, combine the olive oil, garlic, and cherry tomatoes in a large pan or skillet. Set over medium-low heat.

Cook, over medium heat, until most of the tomatoes burst, 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

About halfway through cooking the tomatoes, stir in the broccoli, and cook for the remaining 3-ish minutes, until the broccoli is bright green.

Now the sauce is done you simply Stir in the pasta, mint, cashews, and as much shichimi togarashi (or chile flakes), Parmesan, and lemon zest as you like.